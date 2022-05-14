Dakota Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.39% of Global SPAC Partners worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSPT. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $10,000,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,675,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,668,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,498,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,472,000.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Shares of GLSPT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.13. 12,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,644. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Global SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.