Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,461. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

