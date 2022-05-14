DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Cap of $23.68 Million

DAD (DAD) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. DAD has a market capitalization of $23.68 million and $431,128.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,333,230 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

