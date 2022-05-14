CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

