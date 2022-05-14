Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading Up 9.2%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 2,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 972,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,896,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,247,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,332,400. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,711,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

