CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Insights reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.72.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $13.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

