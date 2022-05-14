Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

