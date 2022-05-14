Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 14,510 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 517,367 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter.
HRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Heron Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
