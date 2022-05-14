Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of CWK opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

