Curran Financial Partners LLC Takes $657,000 Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000.
DIV traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,583. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.
