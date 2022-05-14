Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.91. The company had a trading volume of 545,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.99. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $171.56 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

