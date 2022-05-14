Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

NYSE:HUM traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.89. 838,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,219. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.43 and a 200 day moving average of $434.10.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.