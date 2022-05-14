Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 94,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund accounts for 1.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 87.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 680,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,531. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

