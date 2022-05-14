Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $262,207,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,997,000 after buying an additional 4,192,157 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

