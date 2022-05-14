CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 141.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 996,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

