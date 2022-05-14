Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CURLF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

