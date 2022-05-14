CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. CSX reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CSX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,309,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,463,885. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

