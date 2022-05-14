CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Up 63.3% in April

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the April 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 26.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CCLP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 41,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $179.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.92%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.