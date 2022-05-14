CryptoTycoon Hits Market Cap of $280,874.93 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $280,874.93 and approximately $69,005.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00006682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,825.87 or 1.00000573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002173 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001732 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 894,213 coins and its circulating supply is 145,831 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

