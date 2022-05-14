CryptoEnergy Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $27,928.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,357.65 or 0.99904368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00105130 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

