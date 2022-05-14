Crv LLC Purchases New Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Crv LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Nextdoor makes up approximately 0.8% of Crv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

Nextdoor stock traded up 0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,004,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.19. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 2.65 and a fifty-two week high of 18.59.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 59.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 8.80.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

