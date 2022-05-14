Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of CRON traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,470. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 19.25.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cronos Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cronos Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

