Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives C$6.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.08. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$3.65 and a one year high of C$11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.