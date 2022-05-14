Critical Survey: Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -26.88% 5.83% 3.01% Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A

50.3% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stem and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86 Fluence Energy 1 5 11 0 2.59

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $24.14, suggesting a potential upside of 211.12%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $33.39, suggesting a potential upside of 357.44%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Stem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and Fluence Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 9.35 -$101.21 million ($1.53) -5.07 Fluence Energy $680.77 million 1.84 -$162.00 million N/A N/A

Stem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Stem beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

