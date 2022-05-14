Critical Review: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) & Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -3,757.88% -66.55% -55.84% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.57% -14.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talis Biomedical and Nautilus Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 3 1 0 0 1.25 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 495.24%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 131.73%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $8.19 million 3.19 -$192.04 million N/A N/A Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.57) -6.56

Nautilus Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Talis Biomedical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.