CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.