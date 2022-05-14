Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) traded up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.59. 15,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 346,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,447,949 shares of company stock worth $18,941,583.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
