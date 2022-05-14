Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) traded up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.59. 15,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 346,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Cricut’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,447,949 shares of company stock worth $18,941,583.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

