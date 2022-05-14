CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.09.

NYSE:CRH opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. CRH has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

