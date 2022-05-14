Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Director Raymond Barrios Purchases 1,470 Shares

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Rating) Director Raymond Barrios acquired 1,470 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $25,122.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,303.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Raymond Barrios also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 1st, Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 78.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $3,724,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.