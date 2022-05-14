Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Director Raymond Barrios Purchases 1,470 Shares

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) Director Raymond Barrios acquired 1,470 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $25,122.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,303.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Raymond Barrios also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 78.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $3,724,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

