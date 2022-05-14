Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRDO. Craig Hallum began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,383,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,501,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,129,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

