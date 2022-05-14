Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 103.0% in April

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at $4.78 during midday trading on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of 4.78 and a fifty-two week high of 6.65.
About Credito Emiliano (Get Rating)
