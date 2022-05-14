Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 103.0% in April

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at $4.78 during midday trading on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of 4.78 and a fifty-two week high of 6.65.

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, and ALM Treasury segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

