Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $68.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. 16,166,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,885,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $284.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

