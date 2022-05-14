Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTDW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTDW opened at $0.30 on Friday. Creatd has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

