Cowen Cuts Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Price Target to C$87.00

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from C$143.00 to C$87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$65.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.67.

Shares of NVEI opened at C$62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 69.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.69. Nuvei has a 12-month low of C$50.64 and a 12-month high of C$180.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

