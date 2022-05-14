Cowen Cuts Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Price Target to C$87.00

Nuvei (TSE:NVEIGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from C$143.00 to C$87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$65.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.67.

Shares of NVEI opened at C$62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 69.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.69. Nuvei has a 12-month low of C$50.64 and a 12-month high of C$180.00.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

