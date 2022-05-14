Cowen Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $158.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $129.26. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.