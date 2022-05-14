Covalent (CQT) Hits One Day Volume of $977,541.00

Covalent (CQT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $36.99 million and approximately $977,541.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00541829 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,480.16 or 2.09536388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

