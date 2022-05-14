Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $2,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

CORS remained flat at $$9.75 on Friday. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,254. Corsair Partnering has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

