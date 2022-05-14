Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,034,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,411. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

