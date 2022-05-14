Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.56

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.56 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 85,880 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Corero Network Security from GBX 24 ($0.30) to GBX 26 ($0.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £64.33 million and a P/E ratio of 65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

