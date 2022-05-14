CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of CORR opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

