Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $111.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.64. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.41 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

