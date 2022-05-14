Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS.

NYSE:CPA opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $97.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,614,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,759 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

