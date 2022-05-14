Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.76) to £111 ($136.85) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.96) to £110 ($135.62) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.29) to £120 ($147.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($129.45) to £115 ($141.78) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AZN stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

