Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 157,318 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,318 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

