Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.84.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

