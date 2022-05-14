Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of GRTS opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

