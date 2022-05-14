Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 29,077 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

