Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 87,029 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,029 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Burford Capital worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

