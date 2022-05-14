Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
CFMS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. 400,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.
About Conformis (Get Rating)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.