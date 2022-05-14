Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

CFMS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. 400,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

