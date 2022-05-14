Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.41. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

